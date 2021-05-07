The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $197.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNC. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.79.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.84. The stock had a trading volume of 62,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,570. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $198.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

