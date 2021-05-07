Haven Protocol Trading 17.5% Higher This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $343.17 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $23.75 or 0.00041055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,848.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.50 or 0.06075354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.81 or 0.02321257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00600339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00207144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.31 or 0.00832013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.12 or 0.00676107 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.01 or 0.00573930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004955 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,449,513 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

