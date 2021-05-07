Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.64 EPS

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. 35,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

