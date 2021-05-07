ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,593. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $686.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

