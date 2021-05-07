TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.570-1.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.40.

TEL stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.96. 44,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of -191.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

