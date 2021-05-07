$0.16 EPS Expected for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.12. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Several research firms have commented on CRK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 2,092,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,569 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 293,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 736.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 197,094 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

