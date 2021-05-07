Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BBU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.86.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

BBU traded up $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter worth about $4,297,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.