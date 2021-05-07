FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

