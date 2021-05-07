iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,916,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 675,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,250,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 441,275 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

