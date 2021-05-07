Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International (NYSE:SXI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE SXI traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.44. 1,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. Standex International has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Standex International will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

