Truepoint Inc. Sells 4,976 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 478,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

