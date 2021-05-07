PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.25. 131,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,262. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average of $140.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

