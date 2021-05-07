Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

ADAG has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,714. Adagene has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adagene stock. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 458,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,000. Adagene makes up 13.2% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned 1.06% of Adagene at the end of the most recent quarter.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

