Barclays Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $20.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPWR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $23.36. 191,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. SunPower’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,884.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,370,234.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,668 shares of company stock worth $12,551,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

