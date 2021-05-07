Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.08.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $72.94. 10,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,035. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.