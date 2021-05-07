Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

