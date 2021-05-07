Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

CCRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.92. 11,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 155,239 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,724,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 951,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 56,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.