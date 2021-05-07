Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT at $72.63

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. 42,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

