Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Grupo Santander cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

