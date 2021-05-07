Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Receives €28.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.29 ($33.28).

JEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

JEN stock traded down €0.52 ($0.61) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €24.48 ($28.80). The stock had a trading volume of 187,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €18.21 ($21.42) and a 52 week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

