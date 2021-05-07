Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Dawson James reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Check-Cap stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 46,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,326. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 195,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.42% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

