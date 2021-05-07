Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $200.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,299. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average of $207.75. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $150.97 and a 12 month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after buying an additional 325,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after buying an additional 322,796 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,071,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

