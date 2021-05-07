Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Shares of ALCO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.98. 251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,635. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alico has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alico will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -300.00%.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $1,891,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 4th quarter worth $2,792,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alico by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alico by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alico by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alico by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

