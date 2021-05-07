Brokerages Expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Allstate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.10. The Allstate posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $14.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $5,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Allstate by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Allstate by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

