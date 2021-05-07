Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys 493 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.51. 45,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,626,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

