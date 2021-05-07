CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.28. 43,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,317,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.82 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $453.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

