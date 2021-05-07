CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 127,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 810,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,528,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.