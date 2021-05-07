CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 67.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $156.52. 51,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,229. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $155.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average is $141.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

