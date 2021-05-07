KIMCHI.finance Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $99,115.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00086498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.06 or 0.00788222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00101840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.48 or 0.09187523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00046599 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 1,578,464,550 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KIMCHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.