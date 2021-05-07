R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post sales of $347.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $352.70 million and the lowest is $342.80 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $314.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

RCM stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.81, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,432 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,176 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

