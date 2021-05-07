Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.70.

Western Digital stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.14. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

