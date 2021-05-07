WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

WW International stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 184,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,523. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Equities analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $6,471,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,000,753.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 in the last quarter. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of WW International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

