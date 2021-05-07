Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Issues Earnings Results

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CDAK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison purchased 4,761 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,981. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

