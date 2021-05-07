imbrex (REX) 1-Day Volume Tops $416.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, imbrex has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $185,146.89 and $416.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00086498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.06 or 0.00788222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00101840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.48 or 0.09187523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00046599 BTC.

About imbrex

REX is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

