Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €277.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

VOW3 stock traded down €5.60 ($6.59) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €212.40 ($249.88). 1,749,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €231.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €174.30. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

