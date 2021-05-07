Evonik Industries’ (EVK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.86 ($36.30).

Shares of EVK stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €29.68 ($34.92). The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,285 shares. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.09.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

