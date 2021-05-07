Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.78.

NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.21. 10,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.