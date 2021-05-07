Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.73 ($118.51).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching €96.08 ($113.04). The company had a trading volume of 647,560 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.17. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.