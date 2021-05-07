Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) PT Raised to $75.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACA. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $65.02. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. Arcosa has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

