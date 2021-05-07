B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.89.

B2Gold stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 508,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,496,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

