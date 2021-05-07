$189.74 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post sales of $189.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.19 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $163.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $756.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.11 million to $769.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $800.67 million, with estimates ranging from $786.72 million to $833.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,287. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. 25,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,834. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

