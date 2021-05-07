Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings of ($2.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.69) to ($3.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHV traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,569. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.71.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

