Truepoint Inc. Has $2.62 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. 274,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,810,703. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

