Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $13.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACRE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.00. 8,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,249. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $607.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.51%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

