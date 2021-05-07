Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Target worth $417,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.46. The company had a trading volume of 71,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,217. The company has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $213.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

