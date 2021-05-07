BMO Capital Markets Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to $17.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.91.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,148. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

