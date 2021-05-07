Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $229.08. The company had a trading volume of 37,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.58 and a 200-day moving average of $208.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

