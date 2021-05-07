Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $294,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $218.91. 70,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,475. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

