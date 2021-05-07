Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 998 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 150.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.79. The company had a trading volume of 79,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $375.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.04 and a 200 day moving average of $346.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.96 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

