Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $755,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $228.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,243. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.92.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

